Speech to Text for South 17th Fire 1-4-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the flames while local firemen were helping battle flames in nebraska, fire crews in st. joseph have been battling overnight fires here in town. kq2's sydnie holzfaster joins us with the latest... alan, the st, joseph fire department responded a house fire late last night that burned late into the night. fire crews responded to 1002 s. 17th wednesday night around 9pm wednesday night. firefighters that responded to the scene quickly addressed the flames coming from the base of the two story home. the house was vacant at the time. no injuries were reported, however the structure was completely destroyed. the cause of the fire still remains under investigation. (sot )"it's just speculation. when there is that much damage, most of the time you can't really even prove where the fire started, let alone what started it." the owner of the property on 17th was not able to be reached at the time of the incident. for those maintaining vacant homes in st. joseph blizzard recommends to board up any properties that are not occupied, and informing neighbors to report any suspicious activity near the property. reporting live in the studio, sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local new leader. more photos of last night's fire are our website... this is just on of the images captured by kq2 photographer nick ingram... you see the rest of the