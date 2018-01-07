Speech to Text for BA Saturday A Block Short

one st. joseph man to the hospital tonight with serious injuries... thanks for joining us, i'm brooke anderson. the shooting happened around 7:30 this evening.police say they responded to a call for a shooting at the 900 block of s 15th street. when they discovered a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. the man was quickly transported to mosaic life care-- but no suspects have been identified at this time. the incident is still under investigation. the victim's name has not been released a fire in south st. joseph leaves two residents without a home tonight... the fire happened at a trailer home on the 2600 block of southwest state highway u just after 1 p.m. authorities say the fire was caused by a trash fire outside of the home. officials confirmed two residents lived at the trailer -- no injuries were reported. several st. joseph fire crews responded to the fire, closing state highway u for about a two hours. (sot robert blizzard, battalion chief "the fire started actually on the outside, and moved to the inside. they were - actually it was basically a trash fire that they thought they had out.") the american red cross of northwest missouri was called to assist the family. a slight warm up in st. joseph today made for a pleasant winter afternoon but we may be in for some rain tomorrow kq2's ryan rose is tracking our weekend forecast...<<freezing rain, sleet, and rain are all likely tomorrow. i'll detail it all out for you coming up in just a few minutes.>> thanks ryan -- the kansas city chiefs took on the tennessee