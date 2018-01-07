Speech to Text for Chiefs Playoff Loss A block hit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

titans tonight in the afc playoffs -- the game leaving chiefs fans dissapointed... kq2's chris roush has our first look at kansas city's playoff loss.. the chiefs might have lost the game, but st. joseph still rocked the red and gold this afternoon... while the chiefs might have had a hard loss against the tennessee titans-- the game left fans hanging on to the edge of their seats to the very last minute. making the day a win for local businesses. the anticipation of the chiefs making it to the playoffs had fans filling up local bars and restaurants ready to cheer on the team. (sot "it's been pretty packed today. it started off a little slow this morning and got kind of crazy and hectic out there. we're trying our best to keep up." carstensen said regardless of the outcome of the game-- chiefs fans keep the party going long after the game is over. carstensen expects uncles d's to remain busy until the bar