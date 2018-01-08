Speech to Text for Maryville Tragic Accident

northwest missouri state university in maryville is dead after a tragic accident the crash involved an accused drunk driver crashing into the front of a maryville bar. 19 year old bearcat sophomore morgan mccoy died sunday morning after the accident. 21 year old alex catterson is in jail accused of 1st degree involuntary manslaughter prosecutors say catterson crashed his pickup truck into the building of the palms bar just after 12:30 that morning. mccoy was a patron inside the bar at the time and died from her injuries a probable cause statement says catterson was heavily intoxicated at the time he had a blood alcohol level more than two times the legal limit. the investigation into the wreck is being handled by the maryville public