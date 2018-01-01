Speech to Text for Maryville DUI Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

northwest missouri state university in maryville is dead after an accident involving an accused drunk driver crashing into the front of a maryville bar. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. 19 year old bearcat sophomore morgan mccoy died overnight after the accident. in jail accused of 1st degree involuntary manslaughter is 21 year old alex catterson. prosecutors say catterson crashed his pickup truck into the building housing the palms bar in maryville a little past 12:30 early this morning. mccoy was a patron inside the bar at the time and died from injuries she suffered after the vehicle came crashing through. a probable cause statement says catterson was heavily intoxicated at the time, with a blood alcohol level more than two times the legal limit. the investigation into the wreck is being handled by the maryville public