Speech to Text for Assistant City Manager Position

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

<<<vo:the city of st. joseph is in search for a new assistant city manager. bruce woody city manager"the main goal of this position is to allow me a little more time out of the office. to be out with the general public as well as with staff and to spend more time on long-term strategic planning."vo the city council recently voted to allocate funds for an assistant city manager position to be reestablished. bruce woody city manager "historically this office has always had a assistant city manager, for many years. that practice went away about seven or eight years ago."vo: but despite council approval, not everyone views the new position as a top priority for the city.barbara labass city council "there was some disagreement,personally at this time i could not recommend that. we've given the city manager several raises and other perks in his employment." vo:the assistant manager position will be a full-time with an annual salary of approximately $80,000. barbara labass city council "the trend right now in business is to be more efficient and we have to make our dollars really count for more. at this time i would have to decline that and say the city manager might have to do some evaluating and realigning of staff to be more efficient." vo: the position is open to both internal and external applicants, although experience working with a city government is required. bruce woody city manager"communities of this size frequently will have one sometimes even two. i've been trying to go at it alone, but i think it would be better if i had some assistance ." sydnie holzfaster, kq2, your local news leader.>> applications for the assistant city manager position will be accepted until february 5th and the application link can be found on our website.