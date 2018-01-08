Speech to Text for Health Department Assessment

the health department, they're looking for your input. staff are conducting a health assessment to see what services the community would like to see offered to them. they say they conduct the survey every few years to get a feel for services that might be needed that they are currently not providing. (sot: nancy king, st. joseph health dept. educator: "we are conducting a community health assessment to try to get feedback from the community on what our residents feel are the biggest health issues and the priorities that we need to focus on for the next couple of years.") the survey will be available online and at the st. joseph health department until january 12. you can find the link to the health department survey on our website at kq2.com