Speech to Text for SJFD Chief Explains Shift Trades

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the s-u-v. the kansas city kansas fire department is under investigation after firefighters were paid nearly $1million for shifts that they never worked. k-c-k fire crews manipulated shift trades to avoid the using personal time off, captains and higher ranking officials would trade shifts with a lower ranking firefighter and not make up the time, leaving some firefighters without rest between shifts and allowing others to cash in for shifts they never worked. but fire chief mike dalsing says the st. joseph fire department has taken precautions to avoid making the same mistakes as the kansas city fire station. (sot: chief mike dalsing, sjfd "the city itself has a restriction. you can only carry over 10 working days. so there is no benefit to us. we've got a safeguard in place so people can't abuse the system.") dalsing said that while shift trades are allowed for the st. joseph fire crews, they are heavily restricted. all shift trades must be made by workers of the same rank to insure fair pay all traded shifts at the st. joseph fire department must be approved by the fire chief and all trades must be documented in their reporting system for legal