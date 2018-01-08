Speech to Text for Black Ice Dangers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the rain this morning could cause problems for drivers overnight and into tomorrow morning. with temperatures above freezing for a while today, then back under 32 degrees tonight, some of that rain we had earlier, along with some melting of snow -- could refreeze and create black ice. black ice is a clear, thin layer of ice that looks like wet pavement, but can cause serious travel problems if drivers are not careful the missouri highway patrol says take precautions on the roads. (sot: chad dollard, missouri state highway patrol: "when the temperatures start to fall and the roadways still have moisture on them, they are going to freeze up. you're not going to be able to see that the roadway is icy. it's still going to look wet, but you're not going to be able to see the ice." ) dollard recommends driving a little slower when there is a chance for black ice on the roadways and using extra caution at night. the highway patrol recommends carrying extra clothing in your vehicles in case of an emergency. and if you hit a patch of ice and run off the roadway, stay inside your vehicle and