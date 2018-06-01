wx_icon Saint Joseph 37°

wx_icon Maryville 37°

wx_icon Savannah 37°

wx_icon Cameron 37°

wx_icon Fairfax 38°

Clear

Midtown Shooting 1-6-18

Midtown Shooting 1-6-18

Posted: Mon Jan 08 07:26:49 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 08 08:51:28 PST 2018
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Speech to Text for Midtown Shooting 1-6-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a shooting in midtown sent one st. joseph man to the hospital saturday night with serious injuries... the shooting happened around 7:30 in the evening.police say they responded to a call for a shooting at the 900 block of s 15th street. there they discovered a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. the man was quickly transported to mosaic life care -- but no suspects have been identified at this time. the incident is still under investigation. the victim's

Most Popular Stories

Community Events