Trailer Home Fire 1-8-17

has not been released a fire in south st. joseph left two residents without a home satruday night... the fire happened at a trailer home on the 2600 block of southwest state highway u just after 1 p.m. authorities say the fire was caused by a trash fire outside of the home. officials confirmed two residents lived at the trailer -- no injuries were reported. several st. joseph fire crews responded to the fire, closing state highway u for about a two hours. (sot robert blizzard, battalion chief "the fire started actually on the outside, and moved to the inside. they were - actually it was basically a trash fire that they thought they had out.") the american red cross of northwest missouri was called to assist the family.