Speech to Text for Salvation Army Red Kettle 2017 Results

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the final numbers for the salvation army's red kettle campaign are in... this year, the organization set their fundraising goal at 350 thousand dollars. unfortunantely, the salvation army fell short by about 60 thousand dollars. roughly 290,500 was raised -- that's about 83 percent of the total goal. the organization says being short that amount of money will have an impact on them. (sot major abe tamayo, salvation army "well yes of course. when we are short 60,000 dollars of our campaign - already on a shoe string budget - it hurts. and so we just ask the community again to think - to reconsider a gift.") the salvation army's booth center is still at full capacity. the army will be open every sunday throughout the winter from 8 a.m. to