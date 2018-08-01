Speech to Text for Weather Update 1-8-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we go to mike graziano in weather. there you go. >> all right. well, again, today it was a very cold and icy start to the day as we've been seeing some of that cold air move in. a lot of moisture, but a beautiful sunset that we have going on right now. this is from our tower camera. and you can see the sun setting. a beautiful look off to our west. terrorism today, we started out at 50. i'm questioning this 39 for this morning's low. i think it was a lot colder than that. that's why we had some of that patchy ice out there. 36 the normal eye high. 17 the normal low. go back to 2003 where 73 was the record high. 12 below the record low back in 1979. outside right now, the temperature is 42. our ditch, 29. humidity is at 69%. south we know at 6. pressure falling at 30.14 inches. take you up to the north and show you another beautiful sunset we have going on up to the north with our tri-state camera up in maryville. you can see a few clouds out there right now. not getting temperature report from maryville, but i would imagine it's in the mid 40s. it's 42 near st. joseph. 43 cameron. a little bit cooler off to the east. trenton at 38. 35 right now in chile. so we're going to be starting to see some of these clouds try to move in. i think we're going to be under mostly clear skies, though, for tonight and again with the clouds leaving and that moisture still around tomorrow and late tonight. we could see some patchy fog. so again, the same setup for tomorrow morning. just take it easy if you're heading out very early tomorrow morning. i know school starts back up, st. joseph school district, for tomorrow. so be aware of that. especially on the sidewalks. you're going to start to hear a lot about all this moisture on the west coast, on california. they've been very dry over the past few months. now they're starting to see rain move in, and this is just the first wave of that moisture moving in, so unfortunately, they're preparing themselves for the possibility maybe of a few mud slides over on the west coast. so not shaping up to be very nice there. and on the east coast after the big storm they had, they're having a little bit of some light snow up in that area, and then rain back down to the south and to the east. so again, for us, we're seeing just a few of those high clouds off to the west. again, tonight mostly clear and some fog developing. and i think that we'll be left with maybe some of that icy conditions tomorrow morning. temperatures over the last 24 hours? well, we've been some 9 to 10 degrees above normal. to want we'll drop down into the upper twenties and tomorrow we'll warp back up into the 50s. so a couple of more nice days in the 50s 678 so watch out for that fog tonight. tomorrow, fog in the morning, then 50. your wednesday is going to be a little bit of a change as we're going to start to see more clouds move in. a chance for some rain late and then it will switch over to a little bit of a mixture as we head towards thursday morning. friday at 26, could see a little bit of some morning snow, too, on saturday, then that bitterly cold air