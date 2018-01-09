Speech to Text for Birthday Segment

today...we want to wish you a happy birthdayand tell you who you're also sharing it with... starting with.. kate middleton -- officially known as catherine, duchess of cambridge. she turns 36 years old today. she married prince william, duke of cambridge in april 20-11, making her the daughter-in-law of the late princess diana. jimmy page is blowing out 74 candles today. the guitarist and songwriter for led zepplelin was ranked by rolling stone as number three on their list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. he co-wrote the classic rock staple "stairway to heaven" and the song features one of his most impressive guitar solos.and green bay packers quarterback bart star is celebrating today. the football star is turning 84 today. he helped lead the packers to victories in both super bowl one and super bowl two. in both of those games he was named the m-v-p.finally -- one local birthday to celebrate today. we want to wish a very happy birthday from all of us at kq2 to michelle sears. happy birthday, michelle!if you have a wish you want to send out -- you can always send us an e-mail at h-t-m birthdays at k-q-2 dot com. oprah winfrey's powerful speech at sunday night's golden globes has people talking worldwide. some are now wondering was it a springboard for a presidential run in 20-20. two of winfrey's close friends tell c-n-n that the former talk show host is, quote, "actively thinking" about a white house run. one of the friends says such talk has been going on for several months, and that several of her closest confidants are urging her to run. but for now, winfrey has yet to decide one way or another. however, winfrey's longtime partner, stedman graham, is quoted as saying a presidential run may not be out of the question. jimmy kimmel is now making preparation for the oscars. with that and more hollywood news -- we turn now to abc's danya bacchus. <<the "grey's anatomy" spinoff has a debut date but not a name. the new show features a grey's doctor turned firefighter. but with nbc's "chicago fire" already on the air, producers couldn't just call the show "seattle fire". hopefully by the march 22 premiere, abc execs will come up a name or just go with the joking title the cast and producers have been using behind the scenes: blaze anatomy.upcoming oscars host jimmy kimmel says he watched the golden globes to see how host seth myers would deal with the subject of sexual misconduct. but kimmel says it's hard to say how that issue will be handled two months from now during the academy awards. but kimmel is prepared for jokes about last year's epic envelope mix-up when the wrong best picture winner was announced. oscar winner gwyneth paltrow is engaged to television writer- producer brad falchuk. the actress announced the news on instagram with a photo of them embracing in a black and white photo on the cover of goop magazine. it will be the second marriage for both falchuk and paltrow, who has two children with coldplay frontman chris martin.and less than a month after pbs dropped tavis smiley's talk show because of inappropriate relationships with subordinates, smiley is going back to work.he announced a deal for a new series about inspirational stories titled, "the upside with tavis smiley." it will be distributed digitally and also will be shown on the word network, a cable and satellite network with religious programming aimed at an african-american audience.and that's what's happening in hollywood. i'm danya bacchus, abc news, los angeles.>> every blockbuster eventually falls from the top spot at the box office -- even a "star wars" movie. which film took its place this weekend? "pitch perfect three" sang a song of fifth place, with weekend grosses of 10-point-two million dollars. "the greatest showman" stayed in fourth place, conjuring up 13-point-eight million. after three weekends on top, "star wars: the last jedi" fell to third place, but 23-point-six million dollars gave the blockbuster a domestic total of 573-million. "insidious: the last key," the fourth film in the "insidious" franchise, got off to a solid start, opening in second place with 29-point-three million dollars. and welcome to the top spot! "jumanji: welcome to the jungle" rose to number one with a 36-million dollar weekend. and it was the perfect ending to a perfect day. we'll share this touching proposal with you in the download. it's --... stay tuned for more hometown this morning. and here's a look at your bus stop forecast.... it's ---- we'll be