Northwest Remembers Student

very engaged student, and one that has impacted many, many lives for the better.") tonight, northwest missouri state university remembers the loss of one of their own thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt sophomore student morgan mccoy died after a vehicle crashed into the side of a popular maryville bar she was inside just before 1 am sunday morning kq2's brooke anderson spoke to university officials about how mccoy's loss has affected the mood on campus on the first day of classes after winter break. << brooke anderson reports stand up: what was suppose to be a fun night out with friends for students at northwest missouri state university the day before spring classes began, turned into a night of tragedy...a sophomore bearcat student lost her life here at the palms bar and grill early sunday morning, and the university says everyone is feeling the lossnat: it was a quiet morning at northwest missouri state university as students and faculty continue recoverying from the loss of one of their ownsot john jasinski, university president "people talk about having family and the bearcat family is very, very close. so the impact is pretty large."on sunday, bearcat sophomore and 19-year-old morgan mccoy died from injuries she sustained from a vehicle that ran into the palms bar and grill in maryvillesot jasinski ("it's the worst phone call you can receive. first and foremost what you think about is in this case the student, morgan. you think about her family, you think about her family and friends.")mccoy was an elementary education major from liberty. she was a member of sigma kappa sorority, and an employee at the university's school of educationsot jasinski ("it was very apparent that she was engaged. she was a leader, a self-starter. she was very comfortable with herself, and had confidence - a little sassy confidence as was discribed yesterday.")the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the bar was identified as 21-year-old alex catterson.court documents show catterson was driving while intoxicated when the accident happened, and that he's facing 1st degree involuntary manslaughter chargesthe university says they're working to keep mccoys memory alivesot jasinski ("excellent student and a very motivated student. she worked for everything she had.")stand up: the university says mccoy was sure to leave a lasting impact on anyone who new herthey want to remind any students faculty or family who feel like they may need to reach out, that they have several resources available here to them reporting in maryville, brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader >> court documents say catterson's blood alcohol level was two times more than the legal amount at the time of the accident. a gofundme account set up for mccoy has already raised more than