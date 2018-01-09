Speech to Text for SJSD Superintendent Semifinalists

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the st. joseph school district takes it's next step toward hiring a new superintendent. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. board of education members spent their evening reviewing the credentials of 7 semi-finalists for the job. the candidates were forwarded to the board by representatives from school exec connect. they are search firm from minneapolis hired by the district. school exec connect originally sorted through 27 applications for the job -- 15 of which came from outside the state. board members say they were impressed with all seven of the semi-finalists candidates forwarded to them. (sot: lori prussman, sjsd board of education: "they did their due diligence and they have talked to references and we all feel very confident they have brought us some really amazing people tonight.")( sot: martin rucker, sjsd board president: "passion for education, passion for community involvement and looking to help us mend our trust issues with the community.")board members say they will interview five semi-finalists for the job on saturday. from there, they will interview three candidates back for one more set of interviews with students, staff and parent groups. the board hopes to have a replacement named by next month. current superintendent robert newhart is stepping down at the end of the school year. tonight,