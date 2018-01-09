Speech to Text for Flu Vaccine Effectiveness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

about 30-percent effective against the most powerful strain...doctors say it's not too late to get the flu shot... as kq2's adam orduna show us..it may be your only shot at protecting yourself... <<according to doctors and medical professionals, risk of getting the flu is shared across the board. scott folk, director of adult infectious diseases, mosaic life care sot: "the flu this year has been affecting all age groups, not just 65 and above, not just the pre- schoolers, but everyone."many parents grow concerned for their children's health around this time of year. one father of a 2 year old recognizes the importance of vaccinations and how it can affect young children.kyle owens, father sot: "i've seen articles and stuff where there's - without vaccines i've seen kids that have gotten even worse in the hospital and i believe that when you're smaller you should always get your medicine and be vaccinated no matter what." in addition to helping you avoid influenza, a flu shot provides herd immunity, a buffer between the community and widespread illness.connie werner sot: " don't have a large herd immunity, it does increase the risk of the spread of that virus, no matter what it is." dr. folk also critiqued some of the popular myths surrounding flu shots.scott folk sot: "there's nothing live in a flu shot. it's literally impossible to get the flu from a flu shot." adam orduna kq2 your local news leader. >> besides getting the flu shot...doctors say if you feel sick..stay home... you can infectious up to seven days after your symptoms... and of course ..wash your hands. the flu bug is active and cases are spiking across the country... the c-d-c says the number of confirmed cases in the u-s is nearly 42,000. that's a well more than double increase from the barely 19,000 cases last year. 26 states are experiencing high flu activity... california is among the hardest hit states...26 people there have died of the flu since october. health officials say expect the flu to last through february and probably early march. (sot dr. jennifer ashton/abc news: "we don't know whether we've peaked yet. as you mentioned, it hasn't yet been determined if we're at epidemic levels but to be honest the last couple of reports and the last couple of weeks the activity does look like that may be coming and if you look at the map you can see widespread activity in almost every state and hospitalization rates have almost doubled and it you look at the trends this year compared to last year we are seeing well above the numbers we saw this time last year.") the 42,000 cases are only confirmed cases tested for the flu... experts say the real number of people suffering is likely