Speech to Text for Trump Russia Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

far higher. a major development in the russia investigation. president trump could soon answer questions in the special counsel's probe into russia election meddling. abc's kenneth moton has the latest from washington. <<president trump down south. touting his first year in office in front of farmers at the annual farm bureau convention in nashville. sot trump: "oh, are you happy you voted for me. you are so lucky that i gave you that privilege." that 2016 campaign for president -part of special counsel robert mueller's russia investigation which has already resulted in guilty pleas and indictments of ex trump associates. abc news has learned last month in a meeting, mueller told trump's personal lawyers his office is likely to request an interview with the president. a source with direct knowledge of the conversation said it's not the first time mueller has indicated his team's desire to speak with trump. sot reporter: "if robert mueller asks you to come and speak with his committee personally, are you committed still to doing that? sot trump: "yeah. just so you understand -- just so you understand, there's been no collusion." trump said over the weekend at camp david he and his team have been open in the investigation. mueller is also investigating whether there was possible obstruction involved in trump firing fbi director james comey sot trump: "when you've done nothing wrong, let's be open and get it over with." sources say the president's legal team has been discussing options for responding to mueller's interview request. sot dan abrams: "my guess is his lawyers will offer to submit some sort of written statement, something that assures them that he didn't do anything wrong. that's not what mueller wants." >>