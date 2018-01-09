Speech to Text for Northwest Coach Heading to Hall of Fame

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

list... northwest missouri state football legend mel tjeerdsma was named to the 2018 class... three head coaches were named to the class.... 10 players were named to the class as well... between austin college in texas and northwest... coach tjeerdsma won 242 games in total... in his 17 year coaching at northwest... tjeerdsma won 183 games in maryville... including the three national titles... coaching in seven national championships.. 12 miaa titles... and he is a 12-time miaa coach of the year... he's already in the division ii hall of fame.. and the missouri sports hall