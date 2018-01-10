Speech to Text for cardboard cutout man

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

this is quite the way to avoid the media. thailand's prime minister on monday evaded questions by bringing out a life-sized cardboard cut- out of himself, and telling reporters to "ask this guy" if they had "any questions on politics or conflict." he then turned on his heel and walked off, leaving the mock- up behind, to bemused looks and awkward laughter from the assembled media. the stunt seemed to work. and it makes