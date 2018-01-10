Speech to Text for Catterson in Court

a man charged in connection with a crash that killed a maryville college student was arraigned yesterday in nodaway county court. 21-year-old alex catterson faces a felony involuntary manslaughter charge catterson is accused of being drunk when his truck plowed into the front of the palms bar in maryville early sunday. that crash killed 19-year-old northwest sophomore morgan mccoy who was inside the bar.. court documents show catterson admitted he was drunk and that his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash. he remains in jail on a 50- thousand dollar bond. the owner of the palms bar and grill in maryville -- where the accident happened -- is now speaking out erik schreiber says the crash didn't cause too much damage to the building -- stating he's far more concerned about mccoy's family and friends schreiber started a go fund me account for mccoy's family -- which has raised over 12 thousand dollars so far he says starting the page was the only thing he knew to do to help a family through this tragic time (sot erik schreiber, the palms owner "i couldn't-i couldn't bare to just fix the building and go on about my way...so i uh so we started a page. all of the money is being donated - excuse me - all the money is being donated to the family." ) the go fund me account will be active through friday schreiber says the bar will remain closed until further notice