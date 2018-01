Speech to Text for Semi Fire 59 1-9-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a fire on a semi truck carrying 24-tons of wood chips shut down highway 59 south of st. joseph for several hours today... police say the fire started around 9:30 this morning after the brakes failed on the tractor trailer leading to sparks spreading to the trailer full of wood chips... there were no injuries. the highway re- opened just before one this afternoon.