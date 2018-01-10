Speech to Text for Catterson First Court Appearance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for joining us at 6... a man charged in connection with a crash that killed a maryville college student stepped into court for the first time today... 21-year-old alex catterson was arraigned in nodaway county court on a charge of felony involuntary manslaughter catterson is accused of being drunk when his truck plowed into the front of the palms bar in maryville early sunday. the crash killed 19-year-old northwest sophomore morgan mccoy who was inside the bar.. court documents show catterson admitted he was drunk and a blood alcohol check registered his level at more than twice the legal limit.. he remains in jail