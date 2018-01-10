Speech to Text for Palms Owner Speaks Out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a 50-thousand dollar bond. the owner of the palms bar and grill in maryville -- where the accident happened -- is now speaking out erik schreiber says the crash didn't cause to much damage to the building -- stating he's far more concerned about mccoy's family and friends schreiber started a go fund me account for mccoy's family -- which has raised over 12 thousand dollars so far he says starting the page was the only thing he knew what to do to help a family through this tragic time (sot erik schreiber, the palms owner "i couldn't-i couldn't bare to just fix the building and go on about my way...so i uh so we started a page. all of the money is being donated - excuse me - all the money is being donated to the family." ) the go fund me account will be active through friday schreiber says the bar will remain closed until