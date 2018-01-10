Speech to Text for NW Fraternity House Closed

notice meanwhile some major water damage at a northwest fraternity house will close the chapter for the rest of the semester. pipes burst at the sigma phi epsilon house over new year's eve weekend. the university says a furnace at the chapter house quit working over christmas break when temperatures dropped below zero leading to the pipes freezing. repairs will take several months -- so the university is working to find the 25 members who lived in the house