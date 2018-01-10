Speech to Text for City Salt Supply

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

crews have had a pretty easy winter so far. with little snowfall, there hasn't been much of a demand to clear roads. and -- that also means the city's salt supply is in good shape. with the last couple of years staying relatively snow free, there hasn't been much of a demand for the snow melting material. it's almost even created a storage problem. (sot )"well transfer all the salt to one barn so the older salt is in that barn, and then any new salt we get well put in the second barn, so the next winter well use that salt." streets of snow, the mild temperatures have allowed employees to work on other roads