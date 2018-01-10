Speech to Text for SJSD Superintendent Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and then there were five--- -- that's the news out of the st. joseph school district, where the board of education has narrowed down the field of candidates wanting to become the next superintendent. the board last night received a list of 27 applications for the job -- that was then filtered down to seven candidates by school exec connect. they are the minneapolis-based search firm hired to help the district in the search. some have criticized the district spending $25,000 for help in the job search. but board members say that with the high quality of candidates presented to them, the expense was well worth it. (sot: lori prussman, sjsd board of education: "we were all very excited looking at one and going to the next. every time it was like, 'oh, this one is my new favorite.' it's really amazing the job that they did in going out and using their networks to open it up.) prussman says of the 27 original applicants, 15 were from out of state. she says the five semi-finalists will be in st. joseph on saturday for private interviews. following that, three finalists will go through another series of interviews with students, staff and parents. the board is expected to make their decision next month. current superintendent robert newhart has said he is stepping down at the