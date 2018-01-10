Speech to Text for CIP Meeting 1-9-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of the school year. volunteers at this hour are at city hall mulling over $130 million dollars in funding requests for the next round of community improvement project dollars.= more than two dozen volunteers will make recommendations to the city council. they will need to trim the list down to a manageable $30 million. the city has a 1/2 cent sales tax that will need to be renewed by voters this year. it would bring in around $5 million yearly for the projects. (sot ) "the entire community supports the cip through sales tax will and we want the entire community to be able to benifit from the projects that we decide on." projects include renovations at hyde park, money for road repair and dozens of other projects. voters will go to the polls later this year on whether to renew the c-i-p tax. in the past, some c-i-p dollars have gone into work at the missouri theater. around 1/2 million dollars of work is going into repairing part of the exterior of the building. staff saw that flaws in much of the exterior that developed created water leakage, creating the potential for serious damage underneath. (sot )"whats led to the renovations that we're doing now, is we originally knew we had a water leak underneath the front entryway we had evidence of water coming through." staff arent sure when the work will be complete, however an event scheduled for the theater in the next three weeks will go on as