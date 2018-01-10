Speech to Text for Missouri Tax Refund Delay

missouri's state auditor says to expect more delays in getting your state tax refund checks again this year. nicole galloway says after an audit of the state's revenue department, hundreds of thousands of refund checks are going out more than 45 days after they are due to be released. she says it's a matter of a cash-flow issue for the state. galloway pointed to current budget problems where the state of missouri has already has borrowed $350 million from this year's taxes. (sot: nicole galloway, missouri state auditor: :we found that in the