Speech to Text for Community Blood Center Needs More Donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a new year can help others a get new opportunity on life... the community blood center in st. joesph has recently announced a "blood emergency." blood donations have dropped significantly this winter due to the holidays, people getting sick and the recent extreme cold weather. they are now asking for the community's help to replenish the supply. (sot pam holman community blood center st. joseph office: "we always take all blood types. however o- negative is our universal blood type and is used the most in emergency situations where hospitals can't take the time to do the typing. also o- positive is the most popular. there's more people with o- positive than any other so we use a lot of it as well.") holman added that a single donation can be used to save up to three lives. you must be at least