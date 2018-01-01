Speech to Text for MERIL Consumer Directive Services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it through that 15 go low around new year's, so this will be nothing. we'll be able to get by this. yah is joining us to talk about an opportunity for folks who want to make a difference in someone's life and even the kicker here, making a little bit of money. >> glad to be here. >> a job offer? >> it is. >> what do folks need to do? >> merrill facilitates a program called consumer direct services. that allows people in the area to direct their own cares, manage the services that essentially they require to live in their own home. >> the independence is important? >> right. correct. >> and so what happens is these individuals are able to hire a personal care attendants. generally speaking, it's somebody that they know. what we're finding, though, is 245 we have more and more people who don't have somebody that they know readily available. so what we're doing is putting a call out to the community to say, hey, help them maintain the opportunity to stay in their home. say i'm interested in this. i'm not a nurse. i don't have any medical knowledge at all. what makes me qualified? >> there's no experience necessary. the participants in the program will tell you exactly what they need to you do in order to be successful. >> what kind of things might they need to do? >> a lot of times it's, you know, personal care stuff. shopping and errands. housekeeping. preparation of meals. things that people generally take for granted. >> pretty easy stuff for someone who is normally able that can get around. it's so needed to folks who can't do that themselves. for independent living. what kind of time commitment? how many hours we are peak? >> generally speaking, part-time hours. a person that's interested in part time work that's really fulfilling and helpful to an individual with a disability are encouraged to come see us in our maryville who was or the st. joe office here in town. we serve the entire nine county area of northwest missouri. so he taunts bound. and obviously, if you perhaps work for more than one participant as a time, you can almost create a full time position. >> every position would be different as to what needs are necessary. i don't want to sound crass, what is it stay in. >> we start about 8.50. >> fair and for pretty simple task so needed? >> absolutely 679. >> how can folks get more information about this? >> stop by our office in st. joe, 4420 south 40th, and our phone number is # 162-79-8558. >> and again, throughout the nine counties in the area. there will probably be a