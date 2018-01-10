Speech to Text for Missouri Gas Tax

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

lawmakers -- averse to most kinds of tax increases-- want to come up with some revenue for the state's roadways. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. there's a proposal in jefferson city right now that would raise state's gasoline tax to pay for road repairs some say it's an overdue move with the bad shape of our state's highways. and for those who would pay the tax, there are mixed reactions. kq2's dane hawkins has more. [nat sot gas patron michael greer]i dont look forward to paying more money in gas. [track] some citizens like michael greer are upset about the potential increase. [nat sot]i think the tax should just stay where it is.while others are worried about how to fit the potential gas tax into their budget, like april watson, a busy mother of four. [sot gas patron april watson]it's ridiculous to me with all the runnin i do and stuff with the gas prices goin up even with out the taxes it makes it hard to keep gas in your car. pretty soon i'll have to put the kids on a little bicyble and put them on a little cart[track]missouri lawmakers are considering a tax increase on your fuel, regular87 gas would be ten cents and if you'd like diesal, it'll be an additional 12 cents per gallon.-----but not everyone is unhappy about the potantial increase. [sot gas patron max russell]it sounds like a fair tax to me as far as charging the people that are using the gasoline and the highways to pay for the highways [track] the state of missouri hasnt had a gas tax increase in over 20 years butthe missouri transportation task force recommended the tax increase to help lower the 825 million dollar transportation funding gap. [track-stand up]you may be paying more at the pump but you could potentially see a decrease in potholes cracks and other problems along the missouri roads. -------[nat sot]i feel like that money is not going to be used for roadways. [track]whether or not this increase will happen is uncertain but we will keep you updated on the latest. dane hawkins kqtv. it's estimated that the gas tax bump would generate an additional $430 million per year . lawmakers say state voters would have any final say on