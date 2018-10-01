Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Santa Tracker
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Saint Joseph
53°
Maryville
50°
Savannah
53°
Cameron
54°
Fairfax
53°
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Santa Tracker
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Winter Weather Advisory
Wx Alerts
Livestream
View Now
1-10-18 Afternoon Update
1-10-18 Afternoon Update
Posted: Wed Jan 10 13:17:00 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 10 13:17:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Most Popular Stories
Double Fatality Accident Shuts Down Highway
Bar Owner Speaks Out After Deadly Accident
Weekend Midtown Shooting Update
Driver Charged in Deadly Maryville Bar Crash
No Charges in Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting
NWMSU Mourns Loss of Sophomore Student Killed in Vehicle Crash
More Delays Expected for Missouri Tax Refunds This Year
Northwest Fraternity House Shuts Down
Tractor Trailer Fire Closes Highway 59
SJSD Superintendent Search Narrowed Down to Five Candidates
Community Events