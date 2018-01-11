Speech to Text for Cold Air Moves in Tomorrow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

mike bracciano is meteorologist chief chief meteorologist mike bracciano is joining us now... <<we'll see rain tonight, which will transition over to freezing rain and even snow by morning. because of that, we are under a winter weather advisory from 6am until 3pm tomorrow. highs will be in the 20s. we have a couple more really small disturbances to move through, one on friday night into saturday morning, and another on sunday and monday morning. temperatures will be in the mid 20s on friday and the teens on saturday. we're briefly in the 20s again on sunday before dropping back into the teens on monday and tuesday. we could reach the 30s again by next wednesday.>>