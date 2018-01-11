Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Santa Tracker
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Saint Joseph
50°
Maryville
50°
Savannah
50°
Cameron
52°
Fairfax
49°
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Santa Tracker
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Closings
View Closings
Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory
Posted: Wed Jan 10 20:30:19 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 10 20:30:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Most Popular Stories
Savannah Student Killed in Double Fatality Accident
Double Fatality Accident Shuts Down Highway
Man Charged in Thanksgiving Homicide
No Charges in Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting
CLOSINGS: Check Full List of Closings Due to Winter Weather
Bar Owner Speaks Out After Deadly Accident
St. Joseph School District Cancels Classes for Thursday, Jan. 11
More Delays Expected for Missouri Tax Refunds This Year
Weekend Midtown Shooting Update
Driver Charged in Deadly Maryville Bar Crash
Community Events