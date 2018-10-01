Speech to Text for Double Fatality Accident 1-10-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

thanks for joining us at 6... a savannah high school student is one of two people killed today in a deadly crash... 18-year-old kendell delp and 18-year-old landon smith were both killed when troopers say their pick-up trucks collided head-on. the crash happened on highway-59 near savannah around 11 a-m. smith's 12-year-old brother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. troopers say delp crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road. smith tried to avoid him but both trucks hit head-on. troopers say everyone was wearing a seat belt. the school is offering counseling for students. no