Speech to Text for No Charges Filed in Officer-Involved Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

will be filed in a deadly officer-involved shooting... buchanan county prosecutor dwight scroggins made the announcement today. st. joseph police officer brant hutchison fired the shot that killed 25-year-old samantha hennard in october. prosecutors say the shooting happened after police responded to a call at 9th and sycamore involving a stolen vehicle. officers were told the suspects had fled the area and were armed. prosecutors say officer hutchison found hennard on 10th street and ordered her to stop... she ran and fired two shots at the officer. hutchison fired back ..hitting hennard once and killing