Speech to Text for East Hills Stores Closing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

more stores closing at east hills mall follow a trend nationally of shopping centers struggling for business. retail experts say competition has come from online retailers -- however, mall staff say they have a plan to combat the click-and-buy ease of shopping from home. kq2's brooke anderson spoke with mall staff about some future plans they have that are already in the works << brooke anderson reports first charming charlie, now charlotte russe and lids. all three stores have closed their doors at east hills shopping center within the last two months...sot miu sutton, marketing manager ("retail trends are constantly changing, and we just have to change with it.")while several stores have been boarding up shop, the mall says they're not ready to give up just yet sot miu sutton ("a lot of people think that we're - because retail trends keep changing we might be closing down or all those stores are leaving, but no. we're still here.")still here and ready for change.east hills says project river is now in motion. the project involves renovations to parts of the mall -- focusing on a more modern atmospheresot miu sutton ("it's going to be set up like a stream - like a river. everything's going to be glass, and this is a great - it's a great incubator space for new businesses.")the mall says the new design is set to go in the area where the topsy's popcorn store is now -- that store will get a different location in the mall east hill says they hope this new set up will attract inspiring entrepreneurssot miu sutton ("this style is used in like california and bigger cities to, you know, uh try and get investors for their business.")and at least one shopper says he's on board for the new looksot david osgood, shopper ("well i think that it's a really great idea. you know, i hope that it works.") and so does the mall, especially at a time when shopping centers are competing with online retailerssot sutton ("you're going to see a lot more new things at east hills shopping center.")brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader >> the mall says there will be a few new stores coming this year -- including a coffee shop the renovations hope to be completed by the end