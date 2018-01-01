Speech to Text for MERIL Part-Time Job Opportunities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the summer a local non-profit is looking for new part time employees. meril wants to hire people who can assist some of their developmentally disabled clients who live independently at home with day-to-day activities like shopping or light cleaning around the house. no medical background is needed to participate in the consumer directive services program as it is called. staff say it helps keep their clients living in their homes. (sot )if an individual decides that they want to be somebodies attendant what they're basically doing is not only offereing their services, not only gaining part-time employment, but they're allowing somebody the opportunity to maintain their indepdendance as they know it. which is to stay in the community which is where eveyone wants to be anyway. no experience is neccessary. any training provided will be done on site at the meril office. passing a background check is necessary.. to apply visit www.meril.org