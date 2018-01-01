Speech to Text for 2018 Flu Bug Widespread

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

school year. this year's flu bug is proving to be tough to fight... the c-d-c says there's widespread flu activity in 46 states. 27-deaths have been linked to the flu in california. health officials say this flu could be as severe as the 2014-2015 season..which was the most severe in years. to make matters worse, this year's bug is hard to treat with a vaccine and some pharmacies are dealing with temporary shortages of flu medications..due to demand. the c-d-c says you can help limit the spread of the flu by washing hands often and getting