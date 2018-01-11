Speech to Text for Greitens Affair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

night didn't end warmly for the governor as a news station in st. louis broke the story that greitens had been involved in an extramarital affair. greitens confirmed the story to k-m-o-v in st. louis, saying he was unfaithful to his wife back in 20-15. the woman's ex-husband claims that after the sexual encounter -- greitens blackmailed her. it's alleged that greitens took a photo during the encounter and used it to keep the woman from revealing the affair. the woman's identity has not been revealed but a recording supposedly between her and her now ex-husband reveal many of the alleged details of the affair. greiten's attorney says that the blackmail claims are false and that some of the other details are wrong. a statement from the governor says that the family worked through the quote "deeply personal mistake" and that they have quote "emerged stronger." we'll have more on this story later on hometown this