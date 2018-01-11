Speech to Text for Missouri Gas Tax Increase

there's more of a push for an increase in gas taxes.. the 21 century task force has suggested a gas tax increase to raise revenue to be used for road maintenance and repair. the task force is recommending a 10 cent increase for the missouri gas tax and a 12 cent increase for diesel fuel. the suggested gas tax could bring in approximately $430million annually and cost the average motorist an additional $5 a month (sot )"we've got a fuel tax currently at 17 cents and that hasn't been raised since 1996. that hasn't kept up with inflation, so we strive very hard to do our due diligence with the money we have to try to take care of the system that we maintain." missouri is the seventh largest highway system in the united states, but ranks 47th in revenue generated per mile. many state legislators have been pushing for a gas tax. voters will make a final decision at the polls no earlier than november..