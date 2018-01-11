wx_icon Saint Joseph 21°

Kiwanis Club

Posted: Thu Jan 11 05:58:16 PST 2018
the kiwanis club is working to keep st. joseph students in school. fifth graders at linderg elementary got a surprise when they met the missouri western basketball team, cheerleader and max the griffon. kiwanis says this in one of many fun activities they have planned to keep kids excited about coming to school. (sot )"kiwanis' motto is to help improve the lives of children.a nd what a better way than to do this on a real basis where we can get out and not just throw money at a project, but try to get to know that kids, help them and establish a relationship." the kiwanis club will be taking the fifth grade class to watch the missouri western basketball game saturday afternoon for their first event. the kiwanis club says they have a 90 percent attendance goal for the rest of

