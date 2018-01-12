Speech to Text for Bitterly Cold Tonight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it. thank you kathy and patrick sounds like a lot of fun to go as long as you are not traveling today, a lot of fun. it's a mess out there. >> the cold will be binky as we had stored tonight and tomorrow morning, temperatures in single digits. wind chill readings are five to ten degrees below zero is what it will feel like outside. cloudy skies. we'll only make w it into the mid teens on saturday with plenty of clouds. on sunday, we could be looking at some snow in the morning and again sunday night upper 20s, while we'll only be in the mid teens on monday. we will and there goes the sun. beautiful sunset again after the storm itself moves through. this is some of themain streets here . get work done, but still sidestreets and driveways take it easy if you are heading out for the evening. or even tomorrow morning. today's high happened at midnight. it was 52. the temperature rightnow is fourteen . 37 hi, record high back in 2006. nineteen below record vote in 1918. from that storm about 1700 and of precipitation. 2.7, humidity 74 percent. northwest winds at 21 miles per hour. pressure is on the rise. again, teams to be found ten degrees in hiawatha, fifteen and falsity. trustee ford camera showing few clouds. mixture of precipitation as well to the north. winds gusting out of the northwest, 21 miles an hour. 22 in maysville, twenty mound city. with that it will be very cold for this evening. tipsters will continue to drop into teens. twelve degrees by a peer by midnight tonight, miracle 10. gold continues at2:00 in the morning, but with the air temperature tomorrow morning . 6:00 am for will be the temperature. everything moving to the east. the storm will intensify and cause issues for the ohio valley. for us as you just on tower camera, we are starting to clear up. temperatures over the last 24 hours, look at this. 39, 40 degrees warmer at this time. so, the big drop in the tipsters through much of the midwest. unfortunately the cold air will stick around a while. not much with moisture for the next few days, but jump this in into friday night, saturday and sunday. notice what happens. saturday looks all right. sunday around 9:00 in the morning, you could have a bout of snow. then that ms. by and we could see another one late sunday night into monday. that is something we will keep a watch on. that is into sunday night or sunday morning, monday morning. not expecting a lot with the storm but something we will track tonight will be cold, drop down to four. tomorrow cloudy and 21. again, temperatures will stay on cold side. saturday sixteen. as we go into sunday, 29, chance for snow in the morning and sunday night into monday. look at tuesday morning, six below with a height of eleven and finally warm up about a week