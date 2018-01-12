Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Santa Tracker
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Saint Joseph
6°
Maryville
7°
Savannah
6°
Cameron
10°
Fairfax
5°
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Santa Tracker
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Welcoming Dane To HTM
Welcoming Dane To HTM
Posted: Fri Jan 12 05:50:32 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 12 05:50:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Most Popular Stories
Savannah Student Killed in Double Fatality Accident
CLOSINGS: Check Updated List of Area Closings
The River Renovation Project is Underway at East Hills Shopping Center
Man Charged in Thanksgiving Homicide
CLOSINGS: Check Full List of Closings Due to Winter Weather
Governor Greitens Confirms Affair that Occurred in 2015
Double Fatality Accident Shuts Down Highway
Local Non-Profit Offering Part-Time Positions
No Charges in Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting
MoDOT Wants to Remind Drivers to Take it Slow During Winter Weather
Community Events