Speech to Text for New Year's Hearing Connection

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new beginnings..and that includes your hearing... david neumann from the hearing connection joins david newman from hearing cannot hear. when you did not hear as well as you can. you feel like you are missing out . >> absolutely. new year so people down, making new year's resolution and if you think having hearing loss, this is a good time to get a free hearing test. one and six americans have hearing loss but the time you turn 63 or 65 one and three have hearing loss. so hearing loss goes gradually, not overnight. it is more common in men. 80 percent of the people don't do anything about hearing loss. affecting every industry, in yours as well, the way to help people as we change. >> technology has changed come up with television. it's amazing what technology has. people always say hearing aids to not work or work well, but the technology has gotten so much better. look at televisions and smart apps. if you have not had a chance to test out the equipment, i give a seven day free trial with the hearing test. no reason not to try it you could think of old-fashioned hearing aids were fits in here and you have big thing wrapped around. >> absolutely. >> looks like your ear is twice the size. >> now you can't notice to have them in. they can communicate with iphone, answer phone with it and stream into your ears. the technology is amazing. >> whether classified as hearing loss, ringing in the ears. i get that as well and it drives me up the wall. >> tinnitus, depending on how you want to pronounce it. it happens and there is no cure for that. but usually 50 to 60 percent of the people who wear hearing aids get a reduction in the tinnitus so that helps. >> where does a person begin down the journey, as far as deciding if they want to do something to improve hearing? >> it is important to do your homework. i have a very informative website. you can go to my website. google hearing connection and learn a lot of information. next step is to really pick hearing care professional call around and get a feel with you you do business with. you can call me at the hearing connection at 816 273 0073 or contact me through the interne . >> different facilities have made it easy. we have talked about looping system at missouri theater