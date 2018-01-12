Speech to Text for Candy Decoration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a height of eleven and finally warm up about a week from now echo just a question, mike. i thought your busy with their forecasts, what are you over here you go there's candy. a lot of candy. >> there is a lot. anytime you can get these hershey candy barsaround , that the winner. >> here with carly with iv to show it you canget valentine's day. not far off. barely a month away . >> thanks for being here you go first time at this? you go first time you go if you can put up with three minutes of mimyself and mike you're goo to get. valentine's day were in the corner and never too early to plan. this is a good alternative to fresh flowers so we will make any bookcase today. >> flowers, this would last longer than flowers. >> not necessarily. >> with a good selection. what are we making today? >> we will make one of these is called snackattack. he candy bars and little cardboard container. we will have fun candies, mylar balloon . >> handled the floral department there a good yes, sir. >> cardboard container and film. we will stick the film in there. makes a good base. we've all the fantastic candy. you can choose what you like. >> get the snickers bar. >> i am sure there is an artistic way of doing this? he could personally i like to start building from the back. we will stick tolerance in, like snickers upfront there. off to the side, rounded it out a little bit. >> don't forget about the kick kept. >> kitcat is everybody's favorite. >> skittles and m&ms will go to the site. >> i assume people can choose the candy? >> absolute. start at 25 and customize any type. the more gourmet chocolates, happy to do thisas well. stander comes with basic kind of candy. >> milky way bar . >> there is a milky way. we thought we would let you guys decide that. >> two wires onto the back. >> i think we only have two minutes to get this iscraft time, not my skill. >> absolutely . >> we will take two layers stick them on the back and tape it ontheir. >> you have my finger . >> stick that to the side as well. >> good job. he could then you can kind of stick and papers, this makes it nice and pretty and look full. >> take you back to kindergarten alan. >> i never had valentine's day inkindergarten . >> i never did. >> we have about 30 seconds. >> when should folks order these? you could never too early to start order. taking orders right now and do same date orders as well. >> harley this is cool as well. some of the otherdesigns . >> absolutely. >> haley thanks for coming over. gives us another idea for