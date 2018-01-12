Speech to Text for MoDOT Road Crews 1-11-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

snow, rain and ice kept modot crews busy this morning... kq2's brooke anderson caught a ride with modot crews to learn more about their plans for treating the roads during this winter weather hit << brooke anderson reportsnat: ice scraperwinter weather is here, and modot crews say they're working around the clock to help keep the roadways as safe as possible nat: trucksot earl puett, maintanence crew leader ("i came in at six, and as soon as i got my truck checked out and got a load of material i was out on the road.")crews started dropping a salt mixture as early as 4 o'clock in the morning in some areas -- hitting primary streets firstthose include major highways like i-35, 229 and i-29sot tonya lohman, district maintanence & traffic engineer ("as soon as the rain stopped and we had temperatures, you know, near that freezing mark or probably a little below that freezing mark we were out there treating. some areas we actually had stuff sticking to the road like sleet or snow. then of course we'll plow it down and plow that stuff off.") crews say they try and hit major problem spots like bridges and ramps several times a dayand also try make sure to lay material down before rush hour nat:sot earl puett ("we always try to get a treatment down on the whole road for people getting off of work, you know, to where they have a better chance of not having any problems getting home.")and while modot urges people to stay off the roadways during winter weather, they have some requests for those who do get behind the wheelsot earl puett ("if you can't stay home then slow down.")sot tonya lohman ("please, please wear your seat belt. that's one of the easiest things you can do if you are in a crash. so, go slow and wear your seat belts.")brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader >> modot says they expect to be treating the roadways throughout tomorrow