Speech to Text for St. Joseph Public Works Road Crews 1-11-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

this morning's bad weather cancelled schools and some businesses, but there were still plenty of people trying to get around. st. joseph's public works department was there to make sure it was as smooth of a ride as possible. kq2's adam orduna has an look on how they handle the city streets.. script: as difficult thursday morning was for drivers, city road crews say overall it wasn't as bad as it could have been.. sot tim sigrist: "oh there was one year where it seemed like we were plowing all the time, it would snow and we would get it all cleared off, and then it would snow again it seemed like we worked for about two months straight."script: cold temperatures could make it difficult for the plows to get up and moving, but the city makes sure that the equipment stays heated for when it's needed. sot keven schneider: "each piece of equipment has a block heater in it so it's plugged in when it's not being operated. keeps the temperatures up so it starts pretty easy."script: strong wind, ice and snow can make it hard for any vehicle to travel around in, but roads crews have a couple extra obstacles. sot segrist: "all we have to worry about is the hills and the citizens." script: and as the temperatures start to fall into the single digits, the salt spread on the roads becomes less effective. that's when the extra spray helps. sot schneider: "as far as single digits, we should be ok with the sugar beet molasses that we put in with the salt that allows us to melt at a very low temperature down to as close as zero depending on the conditions." public works staff say to be mindful of your speed, and asks that if you see one of the trucks, that you give them plenty of space for them to treat the roads.