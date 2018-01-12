Speech to Text for East Hills Closed Thursday

yesterday was even too much for shoppers. east hills mall closed for the day.mall staff say they've implemented a new policy where if missouri western cancels classes because of incliment weather, they will also close. they say it's a matter of safety for both store employees and shoppers alike. (sot: miu sutton, east hills marketing dir.: "i think a lot of people are more concerned about driving safely to and from. i doubt a lot of people will want to come out to different places in the snow and icy roads. it's very dangerous and we want to make sure everyone is safe.) staff say stores with their own entrances can use their own discretion on whether to